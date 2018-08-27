TESSCO Technologies (TESS) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. TESSCO Technologies earned a news sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 45.6641218184639 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded TESSCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine upgraded TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Shares of TESS stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.66. The company had a trading volume of 509 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,417. TESSCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $24.85. The firm has a market cap of $149.15 million, a P/E ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.29.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.17). TESSCO Technologies had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $150.92 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%.

In other TESSCO Technologies news, Director Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $42,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 9,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $178,885.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,818 shares of company stock valued at $917,842. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

