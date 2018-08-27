The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (ULTI) Holdings Reduced by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the period. The Ultimate Software Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Ultimate Software Group were worth $16,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 23,735.4% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 115,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 115,354 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 181.5% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware bought a new position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Get The Ultimate Software Group alerts:

ULTI stock opened at $300.25 on Monday. The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.59 and a 12 month high of $300.42. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The Ultimate Software Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $271.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.84 million. equities analysts predict that The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a report on Sunday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Ultimate Software Group from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.30.

In related news, Director James A. Fitzpatrick, Jr. sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.70, for a total transaction of $139,733.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Marc D. Scherr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.41, for a total transaction of $2,794,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 202,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,600,363.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,505 shares of company stock valued at $4,329,184. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

The Ultimate Software Group Company Profile

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions primarily to enterprise companies in the United States and Canada. The company's UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ultimate Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ultimate Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.