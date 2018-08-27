The Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) & Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Head to Head Analysis

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ: ATVI) and Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Activision Blizzard pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. The Ultimate Software Group does not pay a dividend. Activision Blizzard pays out 16.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Activision Blizzard has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Ultimate Software Group and Activision Blizzard’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Ultimate Software Group $940.73 million 9.96 $14.05 million $0.81 370.68 Activision Blizzard $7.02 billion 8.05 $273.00 million $2.05 36.14

Activision Blizzard has higher revenue and earnings than The Ultimate Software Group. Activision Blizzard is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Ultimate Software Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

The Ultimate Software Group has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Activision Blizzard has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for The Ultimate Software Group and Activision Blizzard, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Ultimate Software Group 1 6 10 0 2.53 Activision Blizzard 0 6 18 0 2.75

The Ultimate Software Group presently has a consensus target price of $291.26, suggesting a potential downside of 2.99%. Activision Blizzard has a consensus target price of $77.91, suggesting a potential upside of 5.16%. Given Activision Blizzard’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Activision Blizzard is more favorable than The Ultimate Software Group.

Profitability

This table compares The Ultimate Software Group and Activision Blizzard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Ultimate Software Group 3.60% 7.74% 2.68% Activision Blizzard 6.96% 18.00% 9.80%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.1% of Activision Blizzard shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of The Ultimate Software Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Activision Blizzard shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Activision Blizzard beats The Ultimate Software Group on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Ultimate Software Group

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management solutions primarily to enterprise companies in the United States and Canada. The company's UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its UltiPro solution includes unified feature sets for talent acquisition and onboarding, human resources (HR) management and compliance, benefits management and online enrollment, payroll, performance management, employee engagement surveying, compensation management with salary planning, budgeting, incentive award planning, succession management, learning management, reporting and analytical decision-making and predictive tools, and time capture, scheduling, attendance tracking, and absence accruals; and has role-based features for HR professionals, executives, managers, administrators, and employees. The company's UltiPro software solution is delivered through software-as-a-service. It also provides professional services, and customer support and product maintenance services. The company serves customers in various industries, including manufacturing, food services, sports, technology, finance, insurance, retail, real estate, transportation, communications, healthcare, and other services. The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Weston, Florida.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc. develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc.; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc.; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content. It also maintains a proprietary online gaming service, Battle.net that facilitates the creation of user generated content, digital distribution, and online social connectivity in its games; and develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services primarily on mobile platforms, such as Android and iOS, as well as distributes its content and services on the PC platform primarily through Facebook. In addition, the company engages in creating original film and television content; and provides warehousing, logistics, and sales distribution services to third-party publishers of interactive entertainment software, as well as manufacturers of interactive entertainment hardware products. Its products include various genres, including first-person shooter, action/adventure, role-playing, strategy, and others. The company serves retailers and distributors, including mass-market retailers, first party digital storefronts, consumer electronics stores, discount warehouses, and game specialty stores through third-party distribution and licensing arrangements in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Malta, Mexico, the Netherlands, Romania, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom. Activision Blizzard, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

