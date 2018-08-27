The Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) Given “Overweight” Rating at Piper Jaffray Companies

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $360.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target suggests a potential upside of 19.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ULTI. ValuEngine cut The Ultimate Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded The Ultimate Software Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Roth Capital raised their target price on The Ultimate Software Group from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.30.

Get The Ultimate Software Group alerts:

ULTI stock opened at $300.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.94. The Ultimate Software Group has a 1 year low of $181.59 and a 1 year high of $300.42.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $271.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.84 million. The Ultimate Software Group had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 3.60%. analysts predict that The Ultimate Software Group will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Marc D. Scherr sold 10,000 shares of The Ultimate Software Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.41, for a total transaction of $2,794,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 202,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,600,363.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Fitzpatrick, Jr. sold 505 shares of The Ultimate Software Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.70, for a total value of $139,733.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,505 shares of company stock worth $4,329,184. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Ultimate Software Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,875,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $997,322,000 after acquiring an additional 241,385 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in The Ultimate Software Group by 512.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 268,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,546,000 after acquiring an additional 225,072 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in The Ultimate Software Group by 833.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,544,000 after acquiring an additional 164,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Ultimate Software Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,598,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,644,000 after acquiring an additional 123,866 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Ultimate Software Group by 23,735.4% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 115,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 115,354 shares during the period.

The Ultimate Software Group Company Profile

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions primarily to enterprise companies in the United States and Canada. The company's UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for The Ultimate Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ultimate Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.