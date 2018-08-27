TheStreet, Inc. (TST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TheStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:TST) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $3.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.02) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned TheStreet an industry rank of 118 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TheStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of TheStreet from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th.

Shares of TST traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.13. The stock had a trading volume of 26,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,487. TheStreet has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.36.

TheStreet (NASDAQ:TST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The information services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. TheStreet had a net margin of 50.81% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.35 million. equities research analysts expect that TheStreet will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TheStreet by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 281,122 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TheStreet by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,926,257 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after buying an additional 131,258 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of TheStreet by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,825,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after buying an additional 154,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TheStreet by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,382,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 83,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of TheStreet by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 125,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

TheStreet Company Profile

TheStreet, Inc, a financial news and information provider, provides business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C) content and products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: TheDeal/BoardEx, RateWatch, and Business to Consumer. Its B2B products include The Deal, a digital subscription model that delivers coverage primarily to institutional investors on changes in corporate control comprising merges and acquisitions, private equity, corporate activism, and restructuring; and BoardEx, an institutional relationship capital management database and platform, which holds profiles of approximately 1 million business leaders.

