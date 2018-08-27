ThinkSmart’s (TSL) Corporate Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of ThinkSmart (LON:TSL) in a report published on Thursday.

Shares of ThinkSmart stock opened at GBX 14.25 ($0.18) on Thursday.

About ThinkSmart

ThinkSmart Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides lease and rental financing services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company's brands include UPGRADE ANYTIME, which allows consumers to lease technology products; SmartPlan, a technology leasing solution for small businesses; and THINKSMART BUSINESS, an equipment leasing solution for small businesses, such as B2B catering and commercial laundry equipment.

