Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 12,660 Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (FOXA)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,660 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 1,522.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

FOXA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of FOXA opened at $45.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.26. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 18.71%. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. analysts expect that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.27%.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments.

