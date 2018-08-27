Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Invests $1.58 Million in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,553 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. RFG Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,224,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $1,230,760.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush set a $105.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.41.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $106.80 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.53 and a 12 month high of $109.80. The company has a market cap of $87.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 71.96% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

