Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Invests $1.93 Million in Ball Co. (BLL) Stock

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 54,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ball by 32.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,174,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $880,562,000 after buying an additional 5,409,589 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 5,484.2% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,024,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,956,000 after buying an additional 1,987,813 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 56.9% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,944,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,641,000 after buying an additional 1,430,747 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 129.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,219,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,120,000 after buying an additional 1,251,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Ball by 70.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,601,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,308,000 after buying an additional 1,077,639 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLL opened at $41.09 on Monday. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $34.71 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Ball had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

BLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ball from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ball from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 2,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $76,719.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 408,256 shares in the company, valued at $14,615,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household products industries. It operates in five segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

