Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Invests $2.58 Million in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (STZ) Stock

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 5.9% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 10.2% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 6.6% during the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 103.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 1.8% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 14,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STZ stock opened at $207.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.03. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A has a 1 year low of $196.89 and a 1 year high of $236.62.

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 29th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A’s payout ratio is 33.94%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. ValuEngine raised shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. OTR Global cut Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $262.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.48.

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

