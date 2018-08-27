Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Takes Position in Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 37,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,848,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 4,189.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 302,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 295,892 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 536,926.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 225,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,988,000 after buying an additional 225,509 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,919,000. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.80.

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu sold 93,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $2,830,820.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,174,198.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Nixon acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.15 per share, with a total value of $100,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,614.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 381,202 shares of company stock valued at $11,486,250. Company insiders own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

VIRT stock opened at $22.35 on Monday. Virtu Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of -0.86.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $328.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.08 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.42%.

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

