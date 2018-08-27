Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Holdings Trimmed by Barr E S & Co.

Barr E S & Co. decreased its holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,983 shares during the quarter. Tiffany & Co. accounts for approximately 2.6% of Barr E S & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Barr E S & Co. owned approximately 0.16% of Tiffany & Co. worth $25,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 619,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,476,000 after acquiring an additional 18,066 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 108,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,320,000 after acquiring an additional 19,949 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 24,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tiffany & Co. news, Director Abby F. Kohnstamm sold 8,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $1,133,536.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gretchen Koback-Pursel sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.66, for a total value of $117,754.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,021.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,867,344 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TIF stock opened at $131.45 on Monday. Tiffany & Co. has a 1-year low of $86.15 and a 1-year high of $141.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $126.00 price objective on Tiffany & Co. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.30.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

