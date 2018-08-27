Titcoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $314.00 (TIT)

Titcoin (CURRENCY:TIT) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 27th. Titcoin has a market cap of $104,152.00 and $314.00 worth of Titcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Titcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last week, Titcoin has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,885.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $544.09 or 0.07889485 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00013780 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.44 or 0.01876595 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00017979 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00064415 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003563 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00001173 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000577 BTC.

About Titcoin

Titcoin (TIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2014. Titcoin’s total supply is 49,898,202 coins. Titcoin’s official Twitter account is @OfficialTitcoin. The official website for Titcoin is www.joy-toilet.com/titcoin.

Titcoin Coin Trading

Titcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

