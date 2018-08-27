Toronto Dominion Bank Has $2.98 Million Holdings in DHX Media (DHXM)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in DHX Media (NASDAQ:DHXM) by 6,841,181.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,436,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436,648 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in DHX Media were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in DHX Media in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,207,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in DHX Media in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in DHX Media in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in DHX Media by 1,022.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 102,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 93,022 shares during the period. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DHX Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,326,000. 56.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DHX Media alerts:

Shares of DHX Media stock opened at $1.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $241.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.88. DHX Media has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $6.05.

Separately, BidaskClub cut DHX Media from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th.

DHX Media Profile

DHX Media Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. It operates through three segments: Content Business, DHX Television Ltd., and Copyright Promotions Licensing Group.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHX Media (NASDAQ:DHXM).

Receive News & Ratings for DHX Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHX Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.