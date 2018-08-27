Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,132 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PointState Capital LP boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 6,846,793 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $365,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,475 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,285,493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,060,000 after purchasing an additional 833,761 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,976,978 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,445 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 947,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,660,000 after purchasing an additional 407,700 shares during the period. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 929,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,595,000 after purchasing an additional 103,824 shares during the period.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

LNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Scotiabank set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.18.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 9,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $584,370,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 224,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,573,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,023,406 shares of company stock worth $585,904,060.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $65.11 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.69 and a 1 year high of $69.50.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.