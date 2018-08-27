Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 21,916 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,916 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 408.2% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 544,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 436,958 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 126.4% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 761,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,303,000 after purchasing an additional 425,251 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 90.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 853,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,778,000 after purchasing an additional 404,749 shares during the period. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the first quarter worth $4,173,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,117,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,601,000 after acquiring an additional 255,595 shares during the last quarter. 48.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PAAS shares. BidaskClub cut Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. TD Securities set a $23.00 target price on Pan American Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $15.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.18. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.99 and a 1 year high of $19.56.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $216.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.63 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 17.95%. analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Alamo Dorado, Huaron, Morococha, Manantial Espejo, and San Vicente mines.

