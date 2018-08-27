Total SA (TOT) Stake Lowered by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,510 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TOT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Total during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Total in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Total in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Total in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Total in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. 5.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TOT opened at $64.79 on Monday. Total SA has a 12-month low of $51.28 and a 12-month high of $65.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.72.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $52.54 billion for the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 5.25%. sell-side analysts expect that Total SA will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TOT shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.86.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

