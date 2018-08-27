Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) Shares Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Total System Services were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Total System Services in the second quarter worth $34,267,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Total System Services by 21.5% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,991,000 after buying an additional 10,451 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Total System Services by 17.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Total System Services by 11.0% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 68,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Total System Services by 99.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 547,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,208,000 after buying an additional 272,407 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Patricia A. Watson sold 15,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $1,430,475.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,321.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Total System Services from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Total System Services in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Total System Services in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Total System Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Total System Services from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.68.

Total System Services stock opened at $96.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Total System Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.56 and a 52-week high of $97.82.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Total System Services had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $956.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Total System Services’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

