Trade Token (TIO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $20,814.00

Trade Token (CURRENCY:TIO) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 27th. Trade Token has a market cap of $13.34 million and approximately $20,814.00 worth of Trade Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Trade Token has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One Trade Token token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00002208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, BitForex, Gate.io and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014891 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000352 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00271744 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00158860 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00037428 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010884 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Trade Token Profile

Trade Token was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Trade Token’s total supply is 223,534,823 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,921,436 tokens. Trade Token’s official Twitter account is @TradeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Trade Token is medium.com/@trade.io. Trade Token’s official website is trade.io.

Trade Token Token Trading

Trade Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, IDEX, Gate.io, BitForex, Kucoin, Tidex and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trade Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trade Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trade Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

