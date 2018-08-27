Traders Buy Consolidated Edison (ED) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on weakness during trading on Monday. $27.61 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $11.17 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $16.44 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Consolidated Edison had the 27th highest net in-flow for the day. Consolidated Edison traded down ($0.53) for the day and closed at $78.92

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ED. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.45.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 8.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.93%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 35,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 8,361 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 51,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 100,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,600 customers in parts of Manhattan.

