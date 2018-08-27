Traders Buy Shares of Sempra Energy (SRE) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $32.06 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $13.84 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $18.22 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Sempra Energy had the 21st highest net in-flow for the day. Sempra Energy traded down ($0.76) for the day and closed at $115.64

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRE. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Sempra Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on Sempra Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Sempra Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 191.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

