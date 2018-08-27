Traders Buy Simon Property Group (SPG) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $79.75 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $29.52 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $50.23 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Simon Property Group had the 10th highest net in-flow for the day. Simon Property Group traded down ($0.85) for the day and closed at $180.07

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Monday, April 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “$170.72” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.57.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.11% and a return on equity of 55.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. research analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.36%.

In other news, CAO Steven K. Broadwater sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.28, for a total transaction of $146,270.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,265.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Rulli sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total transaction of $235,476.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,623,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,211,739,000 after purchasing an additional 350,087 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,470,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,101,190,000 after purchasing an additional 124,884 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,096,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,997,000 after purchasing an additional 185,668 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,638,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $870,277,000 after buying an additional 334,685 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,598,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $782,676,000 after buying an additional 39,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

