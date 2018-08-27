Traders Sell iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (ACWV) on Strength (ACWV)

Investors sold shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) on strength during trading hours on Monday. $1.46 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $231.79 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $230.33 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF had the 5th highest net out-flow for the day. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF traded up $0.30 for the day and closed at $86.93

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWV. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $552,000. HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 38.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 260,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,842,000 after purchasing an additional 72,897 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 68.6% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 34,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.