Traders Sell NetEase (NTES) on Strength (NTES)

Investors sold shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) on strength during trading hours on Monday. $27.57 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $90.28 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $62.71 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, NetEase had the 22nd highest net out-flow for the day. NetEase traded up $4.29 for the day and closed at $211.78

NTES has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine cut NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Nomura dropped their price objective on NetEase from $386.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of NetEase in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NetEase has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.62.

Get NetEase alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game Services; E-Commerce; Advertising Services; and Email and Others segments. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.