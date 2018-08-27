Traders Sell Shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB) on Strength on Insider Selling

Traders sold shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) on strength during trading hours on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. $714.87 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $833.62 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $118.75 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had the 10th highest net out-flow for the day. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock traded up $2.82 for the day and closed at $177.46Specifically, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,458,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.30, for a total value of $81,972,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,545,137 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,291,940 in the last three months. 16.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Nomura assumed coverage on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock to $250.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. UBS Group downgraded Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.46.

The firm has a market cap of $507.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.40.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The social networking company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.35 billion. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 28.16%. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 4,170.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,070,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858,520 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,170,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,793,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107,163 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 21,254.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,612,283 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,367 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 1,559.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,990,310 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $477,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,076 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in the first quarter worth $430,727,000. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

