Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR Class B (TGS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR Class B (NYSE:TGS) will report $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR Class B’s earnings. Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR Class B reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 289.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR Class B will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.52 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR Class B.

TGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR Class B from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Santander upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR Class B from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE:TGS traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.70. 7,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,449. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 5.83. Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR Class B has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $24.22.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st were issued a $0.278 dividend. This is a positive change from Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR Class B’s previous annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR Class B’s payout ratio is presently 26.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR Class B by 115.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,372,288 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,912,000 after buying an additional 735,832 shares during the period. Newfoundland Capital Management lifted its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR Class B by 383.9% in the second quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,102,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after buying an additional 874,260 shares during the period. Bienville Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR Class B by 58.5% in the second quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 831,055 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,089,000 after buying an additional 306,887 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR Class B by 37.6% in the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 712,677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after buying an additional 194,796 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR Class B by 7.6% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 382,157 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after buying an additional 26,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR Class B Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

