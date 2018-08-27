Tredje AP fonden Cuts Stake in ResMed Inc. (RMD)

Tredje AP fonden lowered its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 80.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,846 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in ResMed were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter worth $121,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the second quarter worth $131,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the second quarter worth $167,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the second quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the second quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

RMD stock opened at $108.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $73.85 and a one year high of $109.97.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $623.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.78 million. ResMed had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.93%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Sunday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ResMed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

In other ResMed news, Director Richard Sulpizio sold 28,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total transaction of $2,919,260.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,681,887.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $61,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,823 shares of company stock worth $4,342,578. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

