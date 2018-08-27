Tredje AP fonden Lowers Stake in Hershey Co (HSY)

Tredje AP fonden lessened its holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Hershey were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 52.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 30,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $3,119,885.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,080.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.90, for a total transaction of $152,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,894 shares in the company, valued at $17,719,798.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,835 shares of company stock worth $3,411,125 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.35.

NYSE:HSY opened at $99.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.32. Hershey Co has a 1-year low of $89.10 and a 1-year high of $115.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 108.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a $0.722 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.71%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

