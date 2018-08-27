Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Stake in Pattern Energy Group Inc (PEGI)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEGI. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pattern Energy Group by 33.3% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in Pattern Energy Group by 28.1% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Pattern Energy Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pattern Energy Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Pattern Energy Group by 38.1% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

PEGI opened at $20.14 on Monday. Pattern Energy Group Inc has a 52-week low of $16.58 and a 52-week high of $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 106.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.26. Pattern Energy Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Pattern Energy Group Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.422 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. Pattern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 889.47%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEGI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Pattern Energy Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.38.

Pattern Energy Group Inc, an independent power company, focuses on the construction, ownership, and operation of various power projects in the United States, Canada, and Chile. It holds interests in various wind and solar power projects. The company sells electricity and renewable energy credits primarily to local utilities and local liquid independent system organizations markets.

