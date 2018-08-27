Trexquant Investment LP Has $535,000 Position in Vericel Corp (VCEL)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 51.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,660 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.13% of Vericel worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vericel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Vericel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Vericel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Vericel by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vericel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $12.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 7.48. Vericel Corp has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $14.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 3.18.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Vericel had a negative net margin of 23.35% and a negative return on equity of 37.86%. The business had revenue of $19.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.51 million. equities research analysts expect that Vericel Corp will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Vericel news, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $361,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on VCEL. ValuEngine raised shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Vericel from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Vericel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies to repair and regenerate damaged tissues and organs. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Carticel, an autologous chondrocyte implant for the repair of symptomatic cartilage defects of the femoral condyle caused by acute or repetitive trauma in patients that have inadequate response to a prior arthroscopic or other surgical repair procedure.

