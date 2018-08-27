Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Position in MAXIMUS, Inc. (MMS)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its stake in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MAXIMUS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MAXIMUS by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,388,961 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $226,180,000 after purchasing an additional 100,646 shares during the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. lifted its stake in MAXIMUS by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 58,576 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 17,033 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MAXIMUS by 411.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in MAXIMUS by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 486,125 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,444,000 after purchasing an additional 11,264 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Paul R. Lederer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $480,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,366.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Russell A. Beliveau sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $61,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMS. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of MAXIMUS from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MAXIMUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, First Analysis raised shares of MAXIMUS from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

MMS stock opened at $65.62 on Monday. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a one year low of $59.32 and a one year high of $72.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.16.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The health services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $597.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

MAXIMUS announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 25th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.94%.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

