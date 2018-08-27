Trident Group (TRDT) Price Up 2% This Week

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Trident Group token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000573 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Trident Group has traded up 2% against the dollar. Trident Group has a market capitalization of $47,855.00 and approximately $58.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004885 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014509 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000356 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00295220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00161169 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00038374 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011587 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Trident Group Token Profile

Trident Group’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. The official message board for Trident Group is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident. Trident Group’s official website is www.tridentgroup.io. Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident.

Buying and Selling Trident Group

Trident Group can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trident Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trident Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

