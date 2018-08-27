Trinity Industries Inc (TRN) Holdings Raised by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP raised its position in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,312 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 108.0% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

Shares of TRN opened at $36.58 on Monday. Trinity Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $39.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $942.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides various products and services to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation, and construction sectors in the United States and internationally. Its Rail Group segment offers railcars, including autorack, box, covered hopper, gondola, intermodal, tank, and open hopper cars; and railcar maintenance services.

