Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (TSC) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,500 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 2.52% of Tristate Capital worth $19,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSC. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Tristate Capital during the second quarter worth about $222,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Tristate Capital during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tristate Capital during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tristate Capital during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tristate Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSC stock opened at $29.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Tristate Capital Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $854.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.48.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $41.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.72 million. research analysts anticipate that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Tristate Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Tristate Capital in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Tristate Capital from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management.

