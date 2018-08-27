Truepoint Inc. Takes Position in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $105,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 85.1% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,096 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $169,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $150.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $103.41 and a 12 month high of $151.97.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The railroad operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 51.31%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Bank of America raised their target price on Union Pacific from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.35.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

