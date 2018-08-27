Trupanion Inc (TRUP) Shares Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,157 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $18,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 21.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,619,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,525,000 after buying an additional 284,030 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 48.5% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 194,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,496,000 after buying an additional 63,400 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the second quarter worth about $261,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 23.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 111.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. 94.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $131,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,355,976 shares in the company, valued at $44,421,773.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Murray B. Low sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $114,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 189,782 shares in the company, valued at $7,234,489.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,300 shares of company stock worth $902,202 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion stock opened at $37.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -532.29 and a beta of 0.66. Trupanion Inc has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $46.70.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $73.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Trupanion Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Trupanion from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Trupanion from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Trupanion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.13.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

