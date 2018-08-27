TTM Technologies (TTMI) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.17

News headlines about TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. TTM Technologies earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 47.3801553280723 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on TTM Technologies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TTM Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

TTMI opened at $17.98 on Monday. TTM Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.79.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $716.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William Kent Hardwick sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $58,904.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,893.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tai Keung Chung sold 23,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $441,220.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,635 shares of company stock valued at $729,240 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

