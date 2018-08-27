Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its holdings in Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) by 47.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,794 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 201,146 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.46% of Tutor Perini worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the first quarter worth $210,000. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 323.9% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 11,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 8,503 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 65.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the first quarter worth $332,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder N. Tutor Separate Prope Ronald sold 12,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $256,397.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,698,983 shares in the company, valued at $115,803,334.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total value of $991,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,426 shares of company stock valued at $3,377,676 in the last three months. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Tutor Perini from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tutor Perini presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.63.

NYSE:TPC opened at $20.10 on Monday. Tutor Perini Corp has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.01.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. equities research analysts predict that Tutor Perini Corp will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

