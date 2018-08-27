Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (FOXA) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FOXA) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A earned a news sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.5472809149944 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,846,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,649,949. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $50.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $83.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.27%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FOXA. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

About Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments.

