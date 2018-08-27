U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH) Position Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $118.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $120.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $115.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

In related news, Director Clayton Trier sold 1,250 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $144,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 8,768 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $1,013,317.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,700. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Physical Therapy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

