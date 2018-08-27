Ubex One Day Volume Reaches $894,876.00 (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 27th. During the last week, Ubex has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One Ubex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000233 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, BitForex, BTC-Alpha and IDEX. Ubex has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $894,876.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubex Profile

Ubex (UBEX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com.

Buying and Selling Ubex

Ubex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex, BitMart and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

