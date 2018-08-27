Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (UHS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (NYSE:UHS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.43.

UHS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. TheStreet cut Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 58.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 7.0% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 40.6% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,645 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 14.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,457 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 25.2% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UHS stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.74. The company had a trading volume of 20,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,325. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B has a one year low of $95.26 and a one year high of $129.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (NYSE:UHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.08. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.31%.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

