Unum Group (UNM) Stake Raised by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 224.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,802,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,247,604 shares during the period. Unum Group makes up approximately 4.3% of Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $66,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,694,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Unum Group by 158.2% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,328,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,382 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Unum Group by 1,402.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,032,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,203,000 after purchasing an additional 964,068 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the second quarter worth $32,895,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 90.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,550,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,812,000 after purchasing an additional 738,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $35.56 on Monday. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $34.57 and a 52-week high of $58.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 9.42%. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNM. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Unum Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Unum Group to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Unum Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.31.

In related news, EVP Breege A. Farrell sold 7,500 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $304,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

