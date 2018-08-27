Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Short Interest Down 0.6% in August

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,706,703 shares, a drop of 0.6% from the July 31st total of 19,818,105 shares. Approximately 13.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,286,388 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Uranium Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Uranium Energy by 230.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 60,893 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Uranium Energy by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 33,921 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Uranium Energy by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 188,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 37,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Uranium Energy by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 300,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 165,723 shares in the last quarter.

UEC stock opened at $1.63 on Monday. Uranium Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. operates as a uranium mining and exploration company. Its projects in South Texas include the Palangana ISR mine, the permitted Goliad ISR project, and the development-stage Burke Hollow ISR project; and project in Wyoming comprise the permitted Reno Creek ISR project. The company also controls a pipeline of advanced-stage uranium projects in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, and Paraguay, as well as a high-grade titanium project in Paraguay.

