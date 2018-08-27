US Bancorp DE Has $9.36 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (STZ)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A were worth $9,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Lee Capital Management LP bought a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 4.0% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 1,469.8% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A during the second quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Cann decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $234.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A in a research report on Friday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $207.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.03. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A has a 1 year low of $196.89 and a 1 year high of $236.62.

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 29th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 31.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A’s payout ratio is 33.94%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

