US Bancorp DE Sells 52,381 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,045,092 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 52,381 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.17% of Abbott Laboratories worth $185,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 417.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,586,119 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $340,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,996,583 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,710,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,199 shares during the period. Swedbank purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $101,535,000. Montag & Caldwell LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $97,503,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $97,236,000. Institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, insider Michael J. Pederson sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $66,601.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,040,591.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Blaser sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $965,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,718 shares in the company, valued at $9,703,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,024 shares of company stock worth $1,088,840 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABT stock opened at $66.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.58. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $49.35 and a fifty-two week high of $66.26. The company has a market cap of $115.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.53.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

