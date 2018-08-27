US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) Stake Raised by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,180 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in US Foods were worth $4,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USFD. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 138.5% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 394,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,911,000 after purchasing an additional 228,962 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 4.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 194,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,367,000 after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares during the last quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 7.5% in the second quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 66,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 34.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 52,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the second quarter worth $468,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on USFD. TheStreet raised US Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on US Foods from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered US Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a report on Monday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $33.64 on Monday. US Foods Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.17.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jay Kvasnicka sold 42,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total transaction of $1,587,028.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,853.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Rickard sold 8,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $321,792.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,911.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

