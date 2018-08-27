USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (USTB)

USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1028 per share on Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 24th.

NYSEARCA:USTB traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $49.52. 4,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,392. USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $54.88.

