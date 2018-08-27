Valeant Pharmaceuticals (VRX) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP cut its stake in Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX) (TSE:VRX) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,345 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Valeant Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valeant Pharmaceuticals by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals by 409.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,498 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 9,241 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new position in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. 46.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.51.

Shares of NYSE:VRX opened at $23.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Valeant Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $27.79.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc operates as a multinational, specialty pharmaceutical, and medical device company that develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, and medical devices. The company operates through three segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Branded Rx, and U.S.

