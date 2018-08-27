ValuEngine Lowers ALLETE (ALE) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALE. Mizuho lowered ALLETE from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ALLETE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Williams Capital lowered ALLETE from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. ALLETE presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.64.

ALE stock opened at $76.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.30. ALLETE has a 1 year low of $66.64 and a 1 year high of $81.24.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.00 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 8.04%. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. equities analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 70.22%.

In other news, Director James J. Hoolihan sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $62,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 5,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, hydroelectric, wind, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

